‘‘No force against nation will be spared’: Sonowal seeks Gogoi’s clarification

Jorhat, Feb 8: The political uproar over alleged links between Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan intensified on Sunday, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal issuing a strong condemnation following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s press conference.

Sonowal said that any individual found engaging in anti-national activities deserves unequivocal condemnation. He stressed that the seriousness of the charges demands a clear response from Gogoi himself.

“Anyone who engages in conspiratorial or anti-national activities is always condemnable. The allegations that have surfaced today against Gaurav Gogoi are extremely serious and deeply deplorable,” Sonowal said.

He further asserted that the responsibility now lies with Gogoi to establish his innocence.

“Gaurav Gogoi must clarify his position and prove that he is innocent. The Union government is very clear on this that no force working against the nation will be spared,” Sonowal added.

The Union Minister made these remarks while attending a key organisational meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Dibrugarh, held as part of preparations ahead of the upcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by BJP state president Dilip Saikia, state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, Dibrugarh district president Dulal Bora, along with several MLAs from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

According to party sources, the meeting was also held in preparation for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s newly appointed national president Nitin Nabin, who is scheduled to visit Dibrugarh on February 18 and 19.