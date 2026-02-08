‘Super flop’: Gauav Gogoi hits back at Assam CM over Pakistan link claims

Guwahati, Feb 8: Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s press conference alleging Pakistani links against Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, the latter hit back sharply, dismissing the accusations as “mindless and bogus”, comparing the Sarma's briefing to a “super flop cinema”.

Responding to the press meet, Gogoi accused Sarma of failing to convince even the journalists present and questioned the timing and intent behind the allegations.

“Assam CM ried hard for almost 2.5 hours to take his ‘flop cinema’ among the public. After his conference, he failed to convince all the journalists present in the room. When you will hear their (journalists) questions, you will know they were not convinced," Gogoi said.

The APCC chief continued, “As I have stated earlier about it as flop, my words were proven wrong. It was not just ‘flop’ but ‘super flop’.”

The Jorhat MP said the Chief Minister had initially planned to invite journalists on September 10, 2025, but then “sat on the files for six months.” Questioning the delay, he asked, “If it was so important, why sleep over it for six months?”

Earlier in the day, Sarma, addressing the press, maintained that the allegations against Gogoi were based on official inputs and insisted that the Congress leader must clarify his position.

“Until and unless he clarifies about his Pakistan visit or make public the country's Interior Ministry's letter, we have every right to say that he had undergone a 10-day training course,” stated Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister, however, has alleged that Gogoi, his wife Elizabeth, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh share a “deep connection”, claiming that sensitive information from Indian agencies was passed on to Pakistan.

Sarma further alleged that Gogoi undertook a “very confidential” visit to Pakistan in 2013 and is believed to have undergone “some kind of training” there.

On Sunday, Sarma disclosed the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe which, according to the state government, point to a larger foreign-linked effort aimed at influencing India’s internal political and policy discourse.

The Congress has rejected all allegations, calling them politically motivated and aimed at diverting attention from issues raised by the party, including land-related allegations against the Chief Minister and his family.