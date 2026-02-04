Congress alleges 12,000-bigha land grab by Assam CM’s family across state

Guwahati, Feb 4: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, on Wednesday, alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family has grabbed around 12,000 bighas (over 3,960 acres) of land across the state, claims the ruling BJP has not immediately responded to.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan here, Gogoi said the Congress had conducted an internal investigation that threw up what he described as “startling revelations”.

“Almost 12,000 bighas of land have been occupied by the Chief Minister and his family across Assam,” he alleged, adding that the figure was not final as the exercise was still under way.

Gogoi also added that the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has launched an “abhiyan” to trace the sources of the Chief Minister’s assets.

As part of the campaign, the party has launched a website titled “Who Is HBS” to seek information related to Sarma’s assets and appealed to the public to share any relevant inputs.

A special QR code has also been introduced to enable people to submit information digitally, while details can also be shared through a helpline number – 9133400200, Gogoi said.

The Jorhat MP further claimed that Sarma had revived allegations about Gogoi’s purported links with Pakistan to “cover up” the alleged land scam.

Sarma had earlier said he would make public evidence related to Gogoi’s alleged links by September 10, 2025.

“Why did he not do it on September 10 last year? He has been sleeping for five months and has suddenly remembered my Pakistan links,” Gogoi said.

“He knows that we are preparing a dossier on his and his family’s corruption and alleged land grab. That is why this has been raised again. I had said earlier it would be a flop show, and I am saying it again,” the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha added.

Meanwhile, even before the press conference could end, APCC media department chairman Bedabrata Bora alleged that the newly launched website has been hacked.

During the press conference, the website reportedly displayed the message “HBS 2.0”. Addressing the issue, Bora alleged that the hacking was carried out by the BJP’s IT cell.

There was, however, no immediate reaction from the BJP to the allegations.

With inputs from PTI