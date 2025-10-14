New BTC Chief goes tough on corruption; cancels tenders across departments

Kokrajhar, Oct 14: In his first press meet after resuming the reins of the Bodoland Territorial Council, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, on Tuesday, cancelled all tender processes in 40 departments that lacked work orders.

Citing recent surveys that revealed widespread irregularities, the Bodoland People's Party (BPF) chief said the previous beneficiary list has been scrapped, and a fresh verification process is underway to ensure only eligible recipients benefit.

“Even those with issued orders but no progress will be re-examined,” Mohilary said, after the first BTC Executive Council meeting of the term.

He highlighted several instances of corruption, including cases where individuals held multiple houses under their names.

“There will be no political discrimination; eligibility alone will determine who receives benefits,” he stressed, adding that legal action is being considered against anyone found manipulating records.

The BTC chief also announced a review of appointments in the Forest Department and Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs) made during the previous regime.

“The legal department has been tasked with completing the inquiry within a week, and any illegally obtained positions will be cancelled,” he said.

Among other key resolutions, the council decided to expedite the distribution of land pattas to all eligible beneficiaries.

“To tackle manpower shortages, retired officers from the Land and Revenue Department will be engaged where needed,” Mohilary explained.

As promised in the BPF manifesto, the council has also approved the construction of a mini secretariat in Udalguri.

“To improve administrative efficiency, officers will start functioning from the new site even before the project’s completion,” he added.

Mohilary further assured that pending salaries of fixed-pay employees, delayed for nearly five and a half years, would soon be released. The council also approved phased regularisation of long-serving employees.

On the political front, Mohilary said discussions with the NDA for an alliance are moving in a positive direction. “Talks about the BPF joining the NDA are ongoing, and the progress is encouraging,” he noted.