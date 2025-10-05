State will back BTC fully but will not interfere in Council’s functioning: CM Sarma

Kokrajhar, Oct 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, extended his congratulations to Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on being sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

He affirmed that the state government would provide full support to the new administration while allowing it to function independently.

Speaking after the oath-taking ceremony at the Bodoland Secretariat Field in Kokrajhar, Sarma said, “We congratulate Hagrama Mohilary and wish that he leads BTC on the path of peace, stability, and development. The Government of Assam will offer full cooperation and all possible support.”

Reiterating that the BTC holds autonomy over its governance and policy matters, the Chief Minister emphasised that decisions concerning land and administration would rest solely with the Council.

“Issues such as eviction or land rights will be decided by the BTC itself, not by the state government,” he stated firmly.

Sarma also recalled his long-standing association with Mohilary, noting that their relationship dates back over two decades.

“My association with Hagrama Mohilary is not new; it dates back to 2001–02. Even during the last five years, when he was away from power, we continued to stay in touch,” he said.

Hinting at possible future political collaboration, Sarma revealed that he had discussed with Mohilary how the BPF and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could work together for the development of the region.

“We spoke about how BPF and BJP can collaborate for BTC’s progress. Today was the oath-taking, so we didn’t discuss politics in detail. The BPF has submitted a memorandum, and I’ll go through it on my way back,” he added.

He, however, added that BPF is certain to play a crucial role in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls. “We will discuss these matters later,” he said, without elaborating further.

Sarma also addressed the pending Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) elections, explaining that they could not be held yet due to constitutional procedures.

“As per the 125th Amendment, there should be VCDC elections. But since the amendment hasn’t been passed yet, the elections cannot take place for now,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Mohilary on taking oath as BTC Chief.

In a post on micro-blogging site, Modi wrote, “I congratulate Shri Hagrama Mohilary on being sworn in as the Bodoland Territorial Council’s CEM. My best wishes to him and his team for their tenure. The Central government and Assam government will continue to support the BTC government as we all collectively work to fulfil the great Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s vision and ensure all-round development.”

The oath-taking ceremony, held in the presence of Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and several state ministers, also saw Rihon Daimary sworn in as Deputy CEM.