BTC swears in 12 Executive Members, including 2 women for inclusive governance

Kokrajhar, Oct 14: The 5th Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) welcomed its newly appointed Executive Members (EMs) in a ceremony at the BTCLA Auditorium, Bodofa Nwgwr, on Tuesday.

Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam for the Welfare of Bodoland Department and Women and Child Development Department, administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 12 members of the Hagrama Mohilary-led council.

The new council presents a blend of experience and fresh leadership, with the inclusion of two women—Moon Moon Brahma and Begum Akhtara Ahmed—highlighting growing female representation in Bodoland politics. The previous UUPL council, by contrast, had no female EMs.

“I am very happy today for the ceremony as I got to swear in for the Urban Development department. Whatever work I have to do, I will explore it properly and do it diligently,” said Moon Moon Brahma.

District-wise representation includes Kokrajhar – 5 members, Chirang – 2, Baksa – 2, Udalguri – 2, and Tamulpur – 1.

The newly sworn-in EMs are Mritunjoy Narzary, Moon Moon Brahma, Rabiram Narzary, Derhasat Basumatary, Prakesh Basumatary, Paniram Brahma, Dhiraj Borgoyary, Begum Akhtara Ahmed, Augustush Tigga, Ganesh Kochary, Lwmsaro Daimary, and Fresh Mushahari. Four former EMs have retained their positions.

Reflecting the region’s linguistic diversity, four members took their oath in Bodo, six in English, and two in Assamese.

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, the chief guest, described the event as a milestone in Bodoland governance under Chief Hagrama Mohilary’s leadership, noting its significance for inclusive and progressive administration.

The swearing-in marks a new chapter in the BTC’s journey, setting the tone for balanced leadership, wider representation, and strengthened governance across the Bodoland Territorial Region.