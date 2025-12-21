MEA rejects ‘misleading propaganda’ over Delhi protest at Bangladesh mission

New Delhi, Dec 21: India has strongly rejected what it termed as “misleading propaganda” carried by sections of the media in Bangladesh over a brief protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, while reaffirming its commitment to ensuring the safety of all foreign missions in the country.

Responding to press queries on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that around 20–25 youth had gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission on December 20 to protest the killing of Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district and to demand protection for minorities in the neighbouring country.

“We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media. The fact is that a small group gathered briefly, raised slogans and was dispersed within minutes by police,” the MEA said, adding that there was no attempt to breach security or create any law-and-order situation.

The ministry said visual evidence of the incident is publicly available and reiterated that India remains committed to safeguarding foreign missions in line with the Vienna Convention.

India also said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Bangladesh and has conveyed its strong concerns to Bangladeshi authorities over repeated attacks on minorities.

The MEA urged that those responsible for the “barbaric killing” of Das be brought to justice at the earliest.

Das, a 30-year-old factory worker, was lynched by a mob in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh on December 18 over allegations of insulting Islam. Subsequent investigations, however, found no evidence to support the allegations, according to local officials.

The killing triggered widespread tension in the area and briefly disrupted traffic on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway.

Meanwhile, following protests outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong, Indian visa operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre there have been suspended until further notice.

The unrest reportedly followed the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader linked to the group Inqilab Mancha, during which parts of the Indian mission premises were vandalised.

Earlier this week, the MEA summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah to express concerns over the deteriorating security situation and warned against threats to Indian diplomatic establishments.

India has called upon the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to ensure the safety of Indian missions and take firm action against extremist elements.

IANS