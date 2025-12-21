BSF tightens vigil along Assam’s riverine border amid Bangladesh unrest

Nilambazar, Dec 21: In view of the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF), Cachar and Mizoram Frontier, has tightened security arrangements along the India-Bangladesh border.

Special measures have been taken, including in the riverine areas falling under the international borders of Sribhumi and Cachar districts.

According to reports, the BSF has activated its intelligence wing along the border and remains on high alert to prevent infiltration and illegal migration. The force is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to take necessary action in accordance with the law.

Thermal cameras, night-vision cameras, CCTV systems and other security equipment have been installed along the riverine stretch of the Kushiyara.

India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh, of which Sribhumi district of Assam accounts for about 94 km and Cachar district for 27 km. A high alert has also been issued to the second line of defence by the government.

Meanwhile, violence has erupted in Bangladesh following the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth movement leader. Hadi, 32, a senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, was shot by masked attackers in Dhaka last week.

He succumed to his injuries at a Singapore hospital while undergoing treatment.