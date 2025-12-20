Seven held as Bangladesh cracks down after lynching of Hindu Man in Mymensingh

Dhaka/New Delhi, Dec 20: Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, the interim government announced on Saturday.

Dipu Chandra Das, 25, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city on Thursday.

In a statement on the microblogging website, the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhhamad Yunus said that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the case.

The arrests were made during operations at various locations, and the ages of those arrested ranges from 19 to 46, it said.

According to the police, Das, a factory worker, was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree.

The crowd later placed the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire.

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy.

The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh.

"The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," it added.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

PTI