China begins work on 60,000-MW dam on Brahmaputra in Tibet

Beijing/New Delhi, July 19: China has officially begun construction of the massive 60,000 MW dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which flows into India as the Brahmaputra.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, announced the commencement of the Yarlung Zangbo River Lower Reaches Hydropower Project in the Tibet Autonomous Region, on Saturday.

According to China’s state-run news agency, the project will involve straightening river bends and diverting water through tunnels, leading to the construction of five cascade power stations.

The total investment is estimated at 1.2 trillion yuan (approximately USD 167.8 billion). While the bulk of the power generated is intended for transmission to other regions, the project will also cater to local energy needs in Tibet.

Despite Chinese claims that the project is focused on electricity generation and local development, its construction has raised concerns in India due to potential impact on downstream water flow in the Brahmaputra basin.

India has been closely monitoring developments and has taken both preventive and corrective steps to safeguard its interests.

Following China’s announcement of the project last December, New Delhi formally conveyed its concerns on December 30, highlighting the importance of “transparency and consultation with downstream countries”.

“Various issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalised Expert Level Mechanism established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels. As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights, the Government has consistently conveyed its views to Chinese authorities, urging them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by upstream activities,” Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stated in the Rajya Sabha on March 27.

The issue was also raised during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Beijing for the Foreign Secretary–Vice Foreign Minister mechanism meeting held on January 26–27. Following the discussions, both countries announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' call on the Chinese President.

During bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Jaishankar stressed the importance of adopting a long-term approach to resolving outstanding issues.

“It is incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalise people-to-people exchanges, and avoid restrictive trade measures and roadblocks. Confident that on the foundation of mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity, ties can develop along a positive trajectory,” he posted on social media, following the meeting.

