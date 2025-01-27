'China’s mega dam a potential weapon', warns Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Jan 27: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu raised alarming concerns regarding China’s ongoing plans to construct a monumental 60,000 MW dam over the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which flows into India as the Brahmaputra.

Khandu, while speaking at a seminar on environment and security in Itanagar, raised alarm over China using the structure as a weapon, highlighting the project’s potential to alter the course of water distribution in the region.

“If unleashed, it could devastate the Siang belt, then Assam through the Brahmaputra, and even destroy Bangladesh,” he warned, drawing attention to the enormous risks posed by such a large-scale project.

Adding to the complexity, Khandu pointed out that China is not a signatory to the United Nations Water Treaty, which means that downstream nations have no binding legal recourse against unilateral actions taken by China regarding water management in the region.

"This dam is not just a matter of concern for Arunachal but for the entire nation," Khandu stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted that China might also divert the water for use in other regions, creating a looming threat to water security.

Khandu expressed deep concerns about its impact on the Siang belt, the region’s main river system. According to him, the dam could drain up to 80% of the water in the Siang belt area, putting both the ecology and local communities at serious risk.

"The scale of this project is overkill," he remarked, highlighting the drastic effects the dam could have on the environment and downstream areas, particularly Assam and Bangladesh.

In light of these concerns, Khandu revealed that the Centre has declared the Siang Upper Multi-Purpose Project as a national initiative. This project is designed to ensure water security in the region and act as a safeguard against the potential threats posed by China’s dam.

The aim is to create a defensive mechanism that would address both ecological and strategic risks emanating from the developments in Tibet.

China's dam project, which was announced in December 2024, is set to be the largest in the world, with an estimated cost of USD 137 billion.

Located in a geologically sensitive Himalayan region, the project raises further concerns due to its proximity to a tectonic plate boundary, a region prone to earthquakes.

The project’s location in this ecologically fragile area has raised alarms over the long-term environmental and geopolitical implications for the entire subcontinent.