China dam won’t have negative impact on India, B’desh: Beijing

Beijing, Jan. 7: China reiterated its plan on Monday to build the biggest dam of the world over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet near the Indian border.

The neighbouring country also said that the planned project has gone through rigorous scientific verification and will not have any negative impact on flow of water to the downstream countries of India and Bangladesh.

The China dam project, estimated to cost around USD 137 billion, is located in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region along a tectonic plate boundary. This is also a region where earthquakes occur frequently.

"On the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zang-bo river, China has made its position clear. Let me reiterate that the decision to build the project was made after rigorous scientific evaluation and the project will not have a negative impact on the ecological environment, geological conditions and the rights and interests related to water resources of downstream countries," Foreign Ministry's new spokesman Guo Jiakun told a media briefing in Beijing.

"Rather, it will, to some extent, help with their disaster prevention and reduction and climate response," he said, replying to a question that India has expressed its concerns over the dam and the issue figured in the Indian officials talks with the visiting US National Security Adviser Sullivan.

Sullivan, currently visiting Delhi, held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday broadly reviewing the trajectory of the India-US global strategic partnership in the last four years under the Biden administration.

Sullivan is on a visit to India two weeks ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the US.

Last month, China approved plans to build a dam over the Brahmaputra river called Yarlung Zang-bo in Tibet close to the Indian border.

As per the plan, the massive dam will be built at a huge gorge in the Himalayan reaches where the Brahmaputra makes a huge U-turn to flow into Arunachal Pradesh and then to Bangladesh.

In its first reaction to the proposed dam on January 3, India urged China to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas.

"We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told media in Delhi.

"As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory," Jaiswal said.

"These have been reiterated, along with the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, following the latest report," he said.

"The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas," he added.

On December 27, another Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, defended China's plan to build the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, saying the project will not negatively affect lower riparian states and that safety issues have been addressed through decades of studies.

"The project will not negatively affect the lower reaches," she said, referring to the concerns in India and Bangladesh, which are the lower riparian states.

China will continue to maintain communication with countries at the lower reaches through existing channels and step up cooperation on disaster prevention and relief for the benefit of the people by the river," she said.

