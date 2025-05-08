100 terrorists killed in ongoing Op Sindoor: Rajnath Singh at all-party meet

New Delhi, May 8: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under “Operation Sindoor”, reports revealed on Thursday.

The Defence Minister also reportedly informed the leaders that it is an ongoing operation and that India will hit back if Pakistan attacks in the wake of India's targeted strike.

After the meeting, which was attended by a host of national leaders across parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the press that it was convened to evolve a broad political consensus on the issue and leaders showed maturity and did not indulge in bickering.

The leaders also shared their concerns over the issue of national security and safety of all Indians, especially in border areas, but extended all support and that the nation was united in this fight against terrorism. "The entire nation is united with the government and the armed forces," Rijiju said.

He also said that the Defence Minister told the meeting that "we don't do politics just for forming governments, but also to build the nation".

"The Raksha mantri told the meeting that it was an ongoing operation and that is why he cannot share the technical details of Operation Sindoor that was launched by Indian armed forces," he said.

This, he said, is also the reason why no armed forces officials were present at the all-party meeting, as they were busy with the operations. He said all leaders spoke in one voice and showed maturity and extended all cooperation to the government and armed forces.

"Political leaders also congratulated the armed forces for the action taken under Operation Sindoor," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "In the moment of crisis, we are with the government". AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi complemented the armed forces and the Government of India for conducting Operation Sindoor.

"I also said that we should run an international campaign against TRF and the UN Security Council should designate it as terror organisation. We also need to ask the United States to designate TRF as foreign terrorist organisation in the country," he said.

Leaders of several parties, including both Leaders of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were present at the meeting, which was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, besides BJP president and Health minister J P Nadda.

The government had earlier called an all-party meeting on April 24 to brief leaders on the attack.

