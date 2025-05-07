Operation Sindoor: A detailed look at the nine terror camps India flattened

Guwahati, May 7: Under "Operation Sindoor", India has destroyed multiple terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, two women officers of the Indian Army informed the press on Wednesday.

Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, in a press conference with Foreign Secretary’s Vikram Misri, presented the operational details of the coordinated tri-services blitz.

They said that the operation, conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, was based on credible intelligence and aimed at decimating terror infrastructure, including launch pads and indoctrination centres across the border.

“This mission was a tribute to the victims of Pahalgam and a message to all terror groups and their sponsors. Nine well-fortified terror camps—five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and four inside Pakistan—were targeted with precision,” said Wing Commander Singh.

The camps destroyed were deeply embedded in the terror recruitment, training, and infiltration architecture maintained by LeT and JeM. “The Indian Armed forces is fully prepared for any misadventure. Our message is clear - there will be consequences for exporting terror," Wing Commander Singh

Here are the details of the targets that were destroyed in Pakistan and PoK:

Targets in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK)

Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad – 30 km from LoC

This Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camp has long been a hub for indoctrination and military training of terrorists. Intelligence sources confirmed that operatives involved in the Sonmarg attack (October 20, 2024), Gulmarg attack (October 24, 2024), and the recent Pahalgam massacre (April 22, 2025) received their training here. The facility offered specialised modules in close-quarter combat, infiltration techniques, and survival in hostile terrain. The camp was completely neutralised in a precise Indian Air Force strike, dealing a significant blow to LeT’s Kashmir-focused operations.

Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – 28 km from LoC

This was a critical Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) staging area, doubling as a weapons and explosives training centre. It also offered jungle survival and ambush training. The site functioned as a launchpad for fidayeen (suicidal) attacks and was considered vital in Jaish’s cross-border strategy. It was destroyed with precision munitions, eliminating several trainers and disrupting the terror outfit’s chain of command in the region.

Gulpur Camp, Kotli – 30 km from LoC

Situated deep in the Kotli region, this LeT camp was an operational base for infiltration into the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu & Kashmir. Terrorists who executed attacks in Poonch on April 20, 2023, and June 9, 2024, were trained here. The strike destroyed communication bunkers, arms depots, and temporary shelters, causing significant damage to the group’s logistics.

Barnala Camp, Bhimber – 9 km from LoC

Located very close to the LoC, this joint LeT-JeM camp specialised in explosives handling and jungle warfare. It was instrumental in training recruits in IED making, tactical movement, and underground tunnel navigation. Indian forces targeted the camp at dawn, and the destruction of key training infrastructure was confirmed via post-strike imagery.

Abbas Camp, Kotli – 13 km from LoC

This was a fidayeen preparation centre affiliated with LeT, with the capacity to train about 15 terrorists at a time. Known for hosting high-intensity indoctrination programs and mock drills for suicide missions, this camp posed a direct threat to civilian and security infrastructure in J&K. The camp was successfully struck, with intelligence inputs confirming the elimination of top trainers.

Targets Inside Pakistan

Sarjal Camp, Sialkot – 6 km from International Border

This Hizbul Mujahideen training camp was used to radicalise and train terrorists for targeted attacks on J&K Police. It was also used as a transit facility for fresh recruits being moved into PoK. The strike destroyed major storage areas, and communication intercepts suggest that several operatives were killed in the attack.

Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot – 12–18 km from International Border

Linked to the planning of the 2016 Pathankot Air base attack, this camp served as a headquarters for Hizbul Mujahideen’s airfield-targeting operations. Advanced UAV training and weaponry simulations were conducted here. India’s strike took out electronic warfare facilities and key structures within the camp.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke – 18–25 km from International Border

Situated near Lahore, this sprawling LeT complex is historically notorious as the training ground for the 26/11 Mumbai attackers, including Ajmal Kasab and David Headley. Though deeply embedded within Pakistan’s heartland, India’s strike disabled sections of the compound used for planning and recruitment. The symbolic strike served as a stern warning against allowing LeT’s operations to flourish in Pakistani territory.

Markaz Subhanallah, Bahawalpur – 100 km from International Border

This is the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and one of the most fortified terror centres in Pakistan. It houses facilities for recruitment, ideological training, weapons management, and logistics. Though located deep within Pakistan, India’s long-range strike capabilities effectively targeted key buildings used for operational planning and indoctrination. The strike underscores India’s resolve to reach even the most entrenched sources of cross-border terrorism.

- With inputs from agencies