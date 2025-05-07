‘No More’: India declares end to terror tolerance

Guwahati, May 7: Hours after the launch of Operation Sindoor — a tri-services strike on nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) — India issued a firm and final message to cross-border terror networks – “No more”.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stood flanked by Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, as a video played in the background — a grim chronicle of over two decades of terrorist attacks on Indian soil.

The montage featured haunting visuals from the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack, the 2008 Mumbai siege, and the more recent strikes in Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam. The video ended with a stark toll - over 350 civilians killed, 800 injured in the past decade; more than 600 security personnel martyred, 1,400 wounded while defending the nation.

Then came the closing frame — two chilling words in white on black - No More, followed by - Operation Sindoor.

“This was a measured, non-escalatory and proportionate step. Pakistan can no longer evade responsibility,” Misri declared.

Misri called the Pahalgam massacre a “cold-blooded” assault on civilians and an attempt to derail the region’s hard-won peace and booming tourism economy.

“Over 23 million tourists visited J&K last year. This attack wasn’t just about bloodshed — it was about sabotaging Kashmir’s resurgence,” he said.

India presented digital forensics, field intelligence, and international UN reports to establish The Resistance Force (TRF)’s links to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Misri reminded the press that India had flagged TRF before the UN Sanctions Committee multiple times in 2024, only to be stonewalled by Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s tactics are textbook — deny, deflect, and protect. They’ve sheltered global terrorists like Sajid Mir for years. We will not allow this cycle of violence and deceit to continue,” he said.

India’s military action, Misri reiterated, was limited strictly to terror-linked locations and avoided civilian and military infrastructure, in line with international norms and the UN Security Council’s April 25 statement calling for justice for the Pahalgam attack.

“This is not an act of war. It is an act of self-defence, of justice, and of resolve. India will defend its people and its peace. And the message going forward is simple — ‘No more,” he said.

