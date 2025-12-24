Karbi Anglong unrest: Two killed, over 45 injured amid eviction protests

Diphu/Guwahati, Dec 25: Two persons were killed and at least 45 others, including 38 police personnel, injured as fresh violence erupted in Assam’s trouble-torn Karbi Anglong district, after two groups of protesters clashed, prompting security forces to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse them, officials said.

The body of a 25-year-old specially abled youth, Suresh Dey, was recovered from a building that was set ablaze by the agitators while another person, identified as Athik Timung, was killed during the clash, a police officer said.

The protesters have been demanding eviction of encroachers from tribal belts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was deeply pained over the deaths in the unrest.

''I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today’s unrest,'' he said in a post on the microblogging website.

Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani area on Wednesday to maintain peace, he said.

''We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The government will stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support,'' Sarma said.

In addition, DGP Harmeet Singh told reporters that he had held talks with the protesters, and they promised to not indulge in any kind of violence.

''They are, however, hurling bombs, shooting arrows and burning down shops... 38 police personnel, including IPS officers, were injured in the violence. A stone hit my shoulder, too,'' Singh said.

He warned that the police will be forced to take stern action if the agitators take the law in their hands.

The DGP also appealed to all sections of the society to explain to the ''misguided youth'' that violence cannot solve any problem, and the CM has said that he will hold discussions with them to address their grievances.

Despite prohibitory orders in force, a large number of people, including women and children whose shops were burnt by a mob on Monday, came out to protest against the violence, while the agitators demanding eviction of encroachers from the tribal belt also gathered in the Kheroni market area.

The security forces deployed in the area tried to pacify them, but suddenly stone pelting began from both sides, injuring several protesters, police personnel and media persons, a senior officer said.

As the situation spiralled out of control, the police lathicharged and fired tear gas shells to disperse both groups of protesters, he said.

The agitators had earlier torched two motorcycles in Kheroni area.

Meanwhile, internet services in both Karbi Anglong and West Anglong districts were temporarily suspended on Tuesday for maintaining peace and tranquility, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation.





PTI