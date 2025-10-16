Zubeen Garg death probe: Assam SIT team to meet Singapore police on Oct 21

Guwahati, Oct 16: The Assam Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Additional Director General of Police Munna Gupta, is scheduled to meet Singapore Police on October 21 as part of the ongoing probe into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development on Thursday via social media, stating that the SIT team will travel to Singapore a day prior, on October 20.

“Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October. Our team will travel to Singapore on 20th October accordingly. Our collective resolve remains — Justice for Zubeen will prevail,” Sarma wrote.

The announcement comes a day after Sarma met Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Singapore High Commissioner Alice Cheng in New Delhi.

Speaking to the press following the meeting, the Chief Minister said Singapore had requested the names of the officers and discussion points for the upcoming meeting.

“The Ministry of External Affairs has informed the Singapore authorities that two officers from Assam Police will soon travel to the island nation,” he said.

Sarma clarified that a joint investigation with Singapore is not legally permissible under international law.

He added that Singapore has extended full cooperation to facilitate the inquiry, assuring that every effort is being made for a thorough and transparent investigation into the artiste’s untimely death.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore at Assam government’s request.

Under MLAT provisions, Singaporean authorities are obliged to share case details, provide investigative support, and cooperate in legal procedures, including extradition of accused individuals, if necessary.