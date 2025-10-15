Assam to send two SIT officers to Singapore for Zubeen Garg death probe

Guwahati, Oct 15: The Assam government is set to dispatch two Assam Police officers to Singapore as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The officers will be selected from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the high-profile case.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with Singapore’s acting High Commissioner Alice Cheng in New Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the authorities in Singapore had requested the names of the officers and the topics they wish to discuss with their counterparts.

“The Ministry of External Affairs has informed the Singapore authorities that two officers from Assam Police will soon travel to the island nation,” Sarma said, without providing further details.

Addressing questions on the possibility of a joint investigation, Sarma clarified that such a probe is not legally permissible between India and Singapore.

“A joint investigation between two countries is never permissible under law. Documents and reports can be exchanged through formal channels, but investigations must be carried out independently by the respective police forces. Each court handles its jurisdiction separately,” he explained.

Sarma noted that Singapore has extended full cooperation in the investigation.





Singapore High Commissioner Alice Cheng (left) with CM Sarma, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo:@CMOfficeAssam/X)

Confirming the ongoing international aspect of the probe, High Commissioner Cheng said that Singapore authorities are conducting an independent investigation into Garg’s death. However, she added that there is no new information to share with the press at this stage.

“On October 1, the Singapore Police conveyed the autopsy report along with preliminary findings to the concerned authorities in India. Unfortunately, there is no further information available at this moment, as the probe in Singapore is still underway. I appeal to the people of Assam to remain patient,” she said.

The Singapore police are expected to submit the closure report of their investigation in Garg’s death to the court within three months. Sarma added, “Singapore police have a reputation for solving crimes, and their High Commissioner has informed me that they don’t speak to the media during ongoing probes. But the trail will be accessible to the public after three months.”