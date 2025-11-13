Zubeen Garg death probe: APW submits ‘crucial info’ to panel, seeks CBI inquiry

Guwahati, Nov 13: The probe into the mysterious death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg has gathered momentum, with the one-member Judicial Investigation Commission stepping up inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death in Singapore.

On Thursday, Assam Public Works (APW) president Abhijit Sharma appeared before the commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, submitting what he described as “crucial information” that demands deeper scrutiny.

Speaking to the press after his deposition, Sharma said the public outcry around Garg’s death has not translated into meaningful cooperation with the commission.

“People are very active on social media after Garg’s death, but how many have actually appeared before the commission?” he asked.

He continued, “We appeared today and submitted facts the public deserves answers to. After Garg’s death, events like fashion shows were still held in Singapore. We questioned this. We also asked why several people linked to the incident have not been arrested or even examined properly."

Sharma claimed that several individuals present in Singapore with Garg, including organisers, associates and officials, had not faced adequate scrutiny.

“Shyamkanu Mahanta’s wife is one of the directors. She was questioned, but why has she not been arrested? Sandeepan Garg, a police officer, was with Garg in Singapore, why didn’t he confiscate the phones of all present on the yacht?” he said.

According to him, 18 people were present on the yacht the day Garg died, yet only four have been arrested, raising further doubts.

He also questioned procedural lapses connected to the post-mortem and documentation.

“Why was no autopsy done in Delhi? Why was the post-mortem done in Guwahati after the body was already damaged? Why was Garima Garg’s passport withheld? And why did a crucial document like the affidavit leak?” he questioned.

Sharma added that APW had formally demanded a CBI investigation, citing the scale and sensitivity of the case.

Sharma further raised concerns about the SIT summoning individuals unrelated to the core probe.

“The SIT called a YouTuber, two doctors and an actor as ‘distinguished citizens’. Why? What role do they have? We have asked the commission to question the SIT on this," Sharma told the press.

He urged the public not to stay silent during what he termed a “critical window” for justice.

“Today, the Zubeen Garg case has gone quiet. Even fans are silent. We appeal to the people to appear before the commission and share any information you have. After the 21st, no one can complain that nothing was done," he said.

The one-man commission, constituted on October 3, has been recording public statements since November 3, picking up pace on November 4 when several individuals deposed before it.

Meanwhile, the SIT has intensified its parallel investigations into both Garg’s death and alleged financial irregularities involving one of the accused, Mahanta.

Bihu committees and individuals linked to financial dealings with Garg's manager Sharma too have been summoned to explain payments and documentation.

Earlier, CID Special DGP and SIT chief, Munna Prasad Gupta had informed that investigators have begun piecing together significant information regarding financial transactions and organisational roles.