Explosive evidence in Zubeen Garg probe to be made public on Dec 10: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg is on the right track and asserted that the late icon will “100% get justice".

“One hundred per cent, Zubeen will get justice. If I take up a task, I make sure it’s completed. The investigation is going in a good direction. We have explosive evidence,” said Chief Minister Sarma on the sidelines of an event in Morigaon, on Saturday.

The Chief Minister stressed that both the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Assam Police are working tirelessly to ensure that justice is delivered in the case.

“The people seeking justice for Zubeen are working hard, the SIT is working hard, the Assam Police is working hard and we are all united in our effort to deliver justice for Zubeen Garg. We will do that diligently and with complete honesty", Sarma said.

He also revealed that the investigation has reached a crucial stage with several significant pieces of evidence already uncovered. He hinted that the findings of the probe may surprise the public once revealed.

“We are planning to present the facts before the people by December 10. Though December 17 is the final deadline, I am confident we will be ready by the 10th itself. Some people may be surprised, some may feel hurt and some may even be angry when they learn what really happened to Zubeen", said Sarma.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to transparency, adding that the final submission of the chargesheet would mark a decisive step toward justice.

Sarma also took a swipe at Opposition parties, alleging that Congress and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi are politicising Garg’s death by bringing people “who were never fans of the artist” to the singer’s samadhi site, thereby preventing genuine admirers from paying their respects.

“Congress and Akhil Gogoi are bringing people who can’t even recall a song of Zubeen to the samadhi. Because of this, real fans are unable to visit the place. Some sections from the miya community have also acted in ways that disturbed peace and disrespected Garg. If you see Zubeen’s interviews, you’ll understand how deeply hurt he was over the growing infiltration in Assam,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister accused Congress of “using Zubeen’s name for political gain,” contrasting it with the BJP’s commitment to securing justice for the late singer.

“BJP is working hard to ensure justice for Zubeen. fter the elections in April, the fake supporters will fade away, and only the real fans will remain. We keep Zubeen’s photo at every event, do those groups who claim to be his supporters do the same?” Sarma said.

Sarma also expressed determination that once the investigation concludes and justice is served, he would take up further political issues with confidence.

“Once we give justice to Zubeen Garg, we will move forward with our political responsibilities. By December 10, the truth will be out before the people,” Sarma asserted.

The SIT, formed earlier this year to investigate Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore, is reportedly in the final phase of examining forensic and circumstantial evidence.