Assam bows in final farewell: Zubeen Garg cremated with full state honours

Sonapur, Sept 23: Assam fell silent on Tuesday as the flames rose over Kamarakuchi, Sonapur, marking the final journey of its beloved son, Zubeen Garg. The legendary singer, who gave voice to generations, was cremated with full state honours in a farewell that will be etched in the state’s collective memory for eons.

A guard of honour and a 21-gun salute by Assam Police set the solemn tone of the rites. Then, in a deeply emotional moment, Zubeen’s sister Pami Borthakur, along with family members Arun Garg and Rahul Gautam Sharma, lit the funeral pyre.

As the flames took hold, Mayabini, the singer’s timeless ballad of longing, drifted across the grounds - his wish fulfilled, his farewell underscored by his own music.

The crowd of lakhs stood in reverent silence, broken only by chants of “Joi Zubeen Da” that rippled through the gathering.









Pami Borthakur, Rahul Gautam and Arun Garg lighting the funeral pyre (AT Image)

Many wept openly, while others raised their phones high, desperate to capture a final glimpse of the icon who had touched their lives with his timeless melodies, movies, phrases, and so forth

At intervals, voices joined the music, turning the farewell into one last concert, one last communion with the man who had given them so much.

Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg, father Kapil Borthakur, and other family members also offered their heartfelt tributes, standing alongside the grieving masses in an atmosphere of profound sorrow.

Assam’s tribute was not just from its people, but also its institutions and leaders.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid his final respects, joined by Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and Pabitra Margherita, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condolences were conveyed by Union Minister Rijiju, while an official representative attended on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister.









An aerial view of the funeral pyre (AT Image)

Organisations including ABSU, AASU, AJYCP, the Sutiya Students Association, AATSA, AKRASU, the Karbi Sattra Association, and the Assam Sahitya Sabha were all present to honour the legend.

Artistes, colleagues and friends stood alongside the grieving masses. Papon, Jatin Bora, J.P. Das, Garg's band and many from the cultural fraternity paid their respects.

As the flames consumed the mortal frame of Garg, Assam was left with the immortal—the songs, the spirit, the defiance, and the love. His cremation was not just the end of a life, but the closing of an era.

Yet in the chants, the music and the tears of lakhs, one truth was clear - Zubeen Garg will never truly leave Assam.