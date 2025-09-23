Zubeen Garg’s second autopsy complete; Assam readies for final rites at Kamarakuchi

Guwahati, Sept 23: The second post-mortem examination of cultural icon Zubeen Garg was completed at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) early on Tuesday morning, as Assam readied itself for the final rites of one of its most beloved sons.

The artiste’s body was brought to GMCH at around 6.50 am, where a special panel of four doctors conducted the autopsy.

The team included experts from Gauhati Medical College, Pragjyotishpur Medical College, and specialists from AIIMS, ensuring the highest level of medical scrutiny.

Senior officials from the state and district administration, Assam Police, and the health department were present during the procedure.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among the first to pay his respects, offering floral tributes to the late musician before the body was taken to the hospital.

“The last two days have symbolised the love and affection Zubeen commanded over the people of Assam. There will never be another Zubeen,” the Chief Minister wrote on a microblogging site.

Following the completion of the second autopsy, the mortal remains were returned to Sarusajai Stadium before being taken directly to Kamarakuchi in Sonapur for the last rites.









Preparations for the final rites of Zubeen Garg underway at Kamarkuchi

A special ambulance, similar to the one that carried the body from the airport to Sarusajai, has been arranged for the journey.

The ambulance will be followed closely by members of Garg’s family, while thousands of mourners are expected to line the route in a final act of farewell.

Meanwhile, preparations at Kamarakuchi have been completed for the cremation. The rites will be performed by priests Tushar Bhagawati and Pankal Sharma, with Garg’s sister Pami Borthakur playing a central role, alongside Arun Garg and Rahul Gautam Sharma.

The past two days have witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of grief across Assam. From ordinary citizens to fellow artistes, people have gathered in massive numbers to honour the legacy of a man whose voice and artistry defined a generation.

As the controlled procession readies itself to make its way to the samadhikhetra, Assam braces for an emotional goodbye to Zubeen Garg — a voice that will forever echo in the collective memory of the state.