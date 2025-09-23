Sandalwood pyre, priests ready as Zubeen Garg’s samadhi awaits icon’s final rites

Guwahati, Sept 23: All arrangements at Zubeen Garg’s final resting place in Kamarkuchi have been completed as Assam readies to bid farewell to the cultural icon. Over the past day and a half, teams of officials, ministers, and community leaders have worked round-the-clock to prepare the samadhikhetra for the final rites.

Information Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta, overseeing the arrangements, expressed hope for a fitting farewell.

“We are prepared and waiting for him to reach his final resting place. So far, all arrangements have been completed. Since yesterday, the Chief Minister has visited the site four times, the last at 3:30 am, overseeing the preparations,” he told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a late-night site visit, confirmed that the samadhikhetra is fully equipped for the religious rites. “Everything required to proceed with the final rites is here,” he said, adding that the best way to witness the proceedings would be through television.

On Monday, Sarma had announced that live feeds of the rites would be shared with news broadcasting channels.

He also confirmed the attendance of various dignitaries, including a nominee from the Prime Minister, Kiren Rijiju, the Assam Assembly Speaker, the Leader of Opposition, the Assam Sahitya Sabha President and Secretary, a two-member delegation from AASU, and selected well-wishers of Zubeen Garg.

Delegations from Meghalaya and the film fraternity, along with former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, are also expected to be present.

Sarma further said, “After the final rites, the asthi will be handed over to the family, and the area will be cordoned off. Within the next 10 to 12 days, we will start constructing the boundary.”

Meanwhile, the controlled convoy carrying Garg’s mortal remains has begun its journey from Sarusajai Stadium to Kamarkuchi, with fans gathering along the highway to catch a last glimpse of the late icon.

Sandalwood has been procured for the pyre, and the final rites will be performed by priests Tushar Bhagawati and Pankal Sharma.

Garg’s sister, Pami Borthakur, will perform the mukhagni, accompanied by Arun Garg and Rahul Gautam Sharma.

At Kamarkuchi, Zubeen Garg will be accorded full state honours, recognising his unparalleled contributions to Assam’s cultural landscape.