SFI, DYFI, AIDWA protest in Guwahati; blame govt for Karbi Anglong unrest

Guwahati, Dec 27: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Saturday held a joint protest near Guwahati Club Rotary, condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government for what they described as its failure to resolve long-standing issues in Karbi Anglong and ensure the safety of the general public.

The protesting organisations held the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government responsible for the prevailing unrest in Karbi Anglong, alleging that a prolonged democratic movement with legitimate demands was deliberately obstructed.

They accused the Chief Minister of adopting an “authoritarian and undemocratic approach,” which they claimed aggravated the situation instead of resolving it through dialogue.

The protesters demanded effective protection of land, political rights, and the distinct identity of the Karbi Anglong region in accordance with the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. They also called for the restoration of peace and assurance of safety for ordinary citizens.

A brief protest meeting was held alongside slogan-raising. Addressing the gathering, SFI state secretary Rajadwip Mahanta said that despite repeated peaceful protests, the government failed to initiate talks with the agitators. DYFI state secretary Nirankush Nath alleged that the Chief Minister ignored democratic dialogue, pushing the situation towards confrontation.

Nath further accused the state government of presiding over what he termed a “corrupt nexus” across Assam, including Karbi Anglong. He claimed that despite serious corruption allegations, no action had been taken against Tuliram Ronghang, alleging political protection.

He also claimed that more than 1.5 lakh bighas of land in Karbi Anglong had been transferred to major corporate groups, arguing that land rights under the Sixth Schedule were being undermined.

“Had the government practised real democracy, the situation in Karbi Anglong would not have reached this point. While the government speaks of dialogue, it retreats when people agree to talks. Karbi Anglong is burning because of the BJP government’s failure,” Nath said.

He further alleged that land in Karbi Anglong was being handed over to corporate interests on lease, violating the spirit of land protection laws, and accused the government of pursuing divisive politics for electoral gains.

Stressing the economic concerns of the Karbi people, Nath said land protection, addressing the agrarian crisis, and securing markets were essential to strengthening the community economically.

SFI state joint secretary Utpal Das questioned the circumstances under which slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” and “Chinese Karbi Go Back” were allegedly raised simultaneously during recent incidents. He accused the BJP, guided by RSS ideology, of being “anti-tribal” and alleged that communal polarisation was being used to divert attention from core issues of land and rights.

AIDWA state editor Maitreyee Mishra highlighted instances from across India where tribal land had allegedly been taken over.

She accused the government and administration of completely failing to maintain law and order and said the BJP government showed little interest in meaningful dialogue.

She further alleged that several sections of society in Assam, including NHM workers, 108 emergency service employees, and six communities demanding tribal recognition, had been “betrayed” by the government.

Senior woman leader Niyati Barman, DYFI state president Rituranjan Das, along with activists and members of the organisations, also participated in the protest.

Police were deployed at the protest site to maintain law and order, and the programme concluded peacefully.