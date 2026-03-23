NDA flexes unity in Guwahati as four candidates file nominations

Guwahati, Mar 23: In a coordinated display of strength, candidates of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from four Guwahati constituencies on Monday held a joint roadshow before proceeding to file their nomination papers, signalling unity amid recent dissent within the BJP’s state unit.

The rally featured BJP nominees Pradyut Bordoloi (Dispur), Diplu Ranjan Sharma (New Guwahati) and Vijay Gupta (Central Guwahati), along with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Tapan Das (Dimoria).

Supporters of both parties began assembling at Khanapara field early in the day, with large crowds braving overcast conditions to participate.

The candidates, riding an open vehicle, moved in a procession towards the office of the District Commissioner.

Party workers lined the route, waving flags and raising slogans as the convoy made its way through the city.

As per guidelines, candidates will complete the final stretch to the District Commissioner’s office on foot, accompanied by a limited number of supporters.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma briefly joined the gathering at Khanapara, describing the election as a “festival of democracy” and expressing confidence in a strong electoral performance.

“It’s a great atmosphere, and we’re set to win by record margins. People will be surprised by the number of seats the BJP secures. I won’t put a figure on it yet, but the results will speak for themselves,” he said.

He later left for Kaliabor, where he is scheduled to accompany senior AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta during their nomination filing.

Ahead of filing his nomination from the 35 No. New Guwahati constituency, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sharma said the turnout reflected public endorsement of the government’s work.

“The party’s ideology resonated with voters and it is evident in the scale of support,” he said.

The joint mobilisation comes in the backdrop of internal discontent within the BJP following the announcement of candidates, particularly in the Dispur constituency.

The party’s decision to field a recently inducted former Congress MP triggered protests from sections of its local leadership.

Sitting BJP MLA Atul Bora, who was denied a ticket, had initially indicated he might contest as an Independent or back the Congress candidate.

However, party leaders later intervened and persuaded him to fall in line.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Jayanta Das, considered a strong contender, has resigned from the party and is likely to contest as an Independent from Dispur.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes set for May 4.