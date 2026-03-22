Denied Dispur ticket, BJP's Atul Bora drops rebel plan, eyes 2029 Lok Sabha run

Guwahati, Mar 22: Denied a ticket from Dispur, BJP leader Atul Bora has chosen to play the long game, announcing plans to contest the 2029 Lok Sabha elections from Guwahati.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Bora said he had already conveyed his decision to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a recent visit.

“When the Chief Minister visited my residence, I informed him that I intend to contest from the Guwahati constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I will enter the Lok Sabha electoral race in 2029,” he said.

For now, Bora has ruled out any immediate rebellion. After the party denied him the Dispur ticket, he said three options were discussed with his supporters - contesting independently, backing Congress candidate Mira Borthakur, or staying inactive.

“Now it is clear that I will not contest independently,” he said, effectively shutting the door on a rebel bid.

Instead, Bora signalled a shift in focus. He said he would remain politically active in the Dimoria constituency, which now includes areas such as Mathgharia, Birkuchi, Noonmati, Narengi and Satgaon following delimitation.

“I have told the Chief Minister that while I will not be involved in Dispur, I will work actively in Dimoria,” he said.

The BJP has fielded Pradyut Bordoloi, a recent entrant from the Congress, for the Dispur seat.

A day earlier, Sarma acknowledged Bora’s disappointment but stressed that he remains within the party fold.

“Due to political evolution, we could not give the nomination to Atul Bora. It is natural to feel upset, but he will continue to play an active role, particularly in Dimoria,” the Chief Minister said.

While the ticket denial has reshaped his immediate plans, Bora’s call to stay with the BJP and aim for 2029 reflects a calibrated move, balancing ambition with party loyalty as Assam heads into a crucial election season.