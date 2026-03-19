Dispur ticket row: Atul Bora cries betrayal over BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi pick

Guwahati, March 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to field new inductee and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi from the Dispur constituency has triggered sharp resentment from incumbent legislator Atul Bora.

A six-time MLA from Dispur, Bora expressed strong dissatisfaction over the move, alleging betrayal and questioning the party’s candidate selection process.

“I have been representing Dispur since 1985 and have defeated three Chief Ministers during my political journey. Naturally, I expected the party to consider my track record,” Bora said, highlighting his long political association with the constituency.

However, Bora said the current situation within the party has left him disillusioned.

“Today, there is no environment to work in the BJP. Workers are confused about where to go. The party claims to be the largest, yet it is now importing candidates and distributing tickets,” he alleged.

Taking a direct swipe at Bordoloi, Bora accused him of political opportunism.

“Pradyut Bordoloi was once an MLA from Margherita, later moved to Nagaon and became an MP. Now he wants to contest from Dispur. This is a betrayal of the people of Margherita and Nagaon, and I fear the same could happen in Dispur,” he said.





Despite his criticism, Bora said he would respect the democratic process. “There is no doubt that Bordoloi will now take care of the people of Dispur, but the way this decision was taken is unacceptable,” he added.

Outlining his next course of action, Bora said he is weighing multiple options.

“I am considering three decisions. I may contest the election as an independent candidate, or I may extend support to Mira Borthakur. Otherwise, I will reserve my decision. I will make my final call on March 22,” he said.

He also asserted his independence in decision-making. “I will not listen to the Chief Minister, I will listen only to the people of Dispur,” he said.

Bora further claimed that even party workers were unaware of the decision to deny him a ticket. “Everyone, be it party workers or common people, believed I would be renominated. This decision has come as a shock. I feel betrayed,” he added.