Maharaj Prithu flyover row: Citizens allege govt violated HC order with 70m extension

Guwahati, October 30: A civil society group has accused the Assam government of breaching its own affidavit submitted to the Gauhati High Court by extending the Maharaj Prithu Flyover approximately 70 metres beyond the approved endpoint at Rabindra Bhawan, taking the structure up to Handique Girls’ College.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Concerned Citizens of Guwahati alleged that the revised alignment amounts to a “gross violation” of the state’s earlier submission before the High Court.

“Officials from the PWD (Roads) have now confirmed that a new project map shows the flyover stretching 70 metres beyond Rabindra Bhawan, ending close to Handique Girls’ College. The extended design would irreparably damage the heritage and ecology of one of Guwahati’s most historically significant areas - Dighalipukhuri,” said Mahesh Deka, journalist and member of the citizens’ forum.

The group claimed that the realignment would lead to the cutting of over ten mature trees and “severe trimming” of several others between the State Museum and the District Library gate.

“This work began stealthily just days after the death of Zubeen Garg, who had stood with us to save these trees. The government chose a time when the entire state was in mourning,” Deka alleged.

According to the forum, construction activity reportedly began near the Dighalipukhuri entry gate on September 24. By the next day, three mature trees along the road divider were uprooted and dumped near Rabindra Bhawan.

“We reiterate that the flyover must not extend beyond Rabindra Bhawan, as promised by the government before the Court,” the group stated.

Earlier on November 5, 2024, the Gauhati High Court, while hearing a PIL filed by the group, had ordered the Assam government to submit an affidavit outlining alternative proposals for the GNB Flyover by November 11.

A day later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had assured the public that no branches of the flyover would extend towards the banks of the historic water body.

“The flyover will now end between Rabindra Bhawan and the District Library. Thus, there is no question of either cutting or transplanting the century-old trees that adorn the bank of Dighalipukhuri,” the Chief Minister had said during an inspection of the project site on November 6.

The forum’s charter of demands includes:

• Immediate halt to all construction beyond Rabindra Bhawan

• A public explanation for the deviation from the High Court–approved design

• A survival audit and care plan for the 77 trees already translocated under the earlier phase of the project

• A transparent, participatory review of the project through a public consultation process