GNB Flyover design modified, no trees to be cut in Dighalipukhuri: Assam Govt tells Gauhati HC

Guwahati, Nov 14: Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover: Modified Design, Survey Underway, Govt Tells HC

As per the proposal, the design of the flyover has been modified, and now one side of the bridge will start from Lamb Road point at GNB Road and the other point will start at GNB Road, near Rabindra Bhawan point, to ensure that both the banks of the Dighalipukhuri and the trees are not affected in any manner whatsoever.

"The realignment of the flyover has been decided, and necessary survey and preparatory works are going on for the new design, and the same is not yet finalised," stated the affidavit signed by Baliram Terang, Secretary of the Public Works Department (Roads).

As part of the initial plan of the state government, there was a proposal for construction of two arms of the flyover on the Dighalipukhuri side, covering Md. Tayabulla Road and west Dighalipukhuri Road in front of Handique Girls' College, due to which some heritage trees were identified and marked. This resulted in massive protests by citizens, lambasting government machinery for the proposed move.

A PIL was also filed by the aggrieved citizen before the Gauhati High Court seeking the latter's intervention.

Later, the Chief Minister, taking to his social media platform X, stated, "The government is deeply committed to preserving the city heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure. In constructing the flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati, we are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area. I urge all the stakeholders to allow PWD a few days to explore an alternative proposal and asses its feasibility."