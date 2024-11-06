GNB Flyover to land between Rabindra Bhawan & District Library: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 6: The much-discussed GNB Flyover project, which has sparked public outcry over the potential loss of green cover, will land at Khao Gali, between Rabindra Bhawan and the District Library, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Tuesday night.

Putting all speculations to rest over tree-felling along the iconic Dighalipukhuri, Sarma assured the public that no branches of the flyover would extend towards the banks of the historic water body.

"The flyover will now end between Rabindra Bhawan and the District Library," said Sarma, speaking to the press during an inspection of the construction site.

"Thus, there is no question of either cutting or transplanting the century-old trees that adorn the bank of Dighalipukhuri. Commuters from Handique Girls' College towards Noonmati will access the flyover from Lamb Road, while others can exit before reaching Dighalipukhuri," he clarified.

The Chief Minister added that there were never plans by the Public Works Department (PWD) to cut trees along Dighalipukhuri’s banks, as transplantation was the alternative all along.

Citing examples of similar practices, he said, "This has been the norm across the country. In Delhi, while constructing the new Assam Bhawan, we relocated two large trees from the site to another location; this is standard practice."

The Chief Minister’s remark came hours after the Gauhati High Court instructed the government to submit an affidavit by November 11, detailing alternative proposals for the flyover’s construction.

The directive was issued during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a coalition known as "Concerned Citizens of Guwahati", who have voiced opposition to the potential loss of century-old trees along Dighalipukhuri.

The Chief Minister also addressed criticism surrounding the project, suggesting that opposition has being amplified by two factions - genuine environmental advocates and politically motivated groups.

"Some people are exploiting the issue ahead of the by-polls. They don’t want the flyover to be completed before the 2026 elections so they can point fingers at the government," Sarma claimed.

Acknowledging the delicate balance between development and preservation, he argued, “Felling trees is part of development, but it has to be within limits. Yes, mindless tree-cutting is unacceptable, but we must also realise that development demands change. Guwahati has come a long way from being a forested region to the infrastructure we see today."