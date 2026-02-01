Made-in-Assam robots, MRI: Assam CM charts tech-driven healthcare future

Guwahati, Feb 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, used the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the new Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) building to spell out an ambitious roadmap for Assam’s healthcare future.

Addressing doctors, students and faculty, Sarma said GMCH was set for a complete transformation, both in infrastructure and technical capability.

Once the overhaul is complete, the institution will emerge as a state-of-the-art facility with 3,000 beds, super-specialty services and advanced medical care.

“In the coming years, the old buildings at Narakasur Pahar may be the only reminder of the past,” Sarma said.

On a day when the Centre made its intent clear on artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure in the Union Budget for 2026–27, Sarma said Assam must align itself with this national thrust by building a robust urban medical ecosystem in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister said the government’s focus was not limited to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital alone. With support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), medical colleges in Jorhat, Silchar and Dibrugarh are also being developed.

“The idea is to completely revamp the state’s health sector,” he said.

Sarma asserted that medical technology will play a defining role in the years ahead. Stressing the need for affordable innovation, he said the state government has partnered with IIT Guwahati, which in turn has collaborated with AIIMS, to build a strong ecosystem for med-tech development.

During the event, Sarma announced prototypes of indigenously developed robotic surgical equipment, claiming they deliver the same performance as imported systems at nearly one-fifth the cost.

“These are made in India, made in Assam,” he said, describing them as far more accessible for public healthcare institutions.

The Chief Minister also showcased a prototype of an indigenously developed MRI machine, which costs around Rs 1.5 crore, compared to imported machines priced at nearly Rs 16 crore.

“People exploit us. We must stop that,” he said, adding that Gauhati Medical College should also become a breeding ground for start-ups and innovation.

“When we hold a foreign brand in our hands, we should ask whether we can make it ourselves. It may be good for us individually, but not for the country,” Sarma said, stressing the need to save foreign exchange and sustain innovation.

He added that the state’s start-up department is working closely with IIT Guwahati and that incubation facilities are being expanded.

Sarma announced that Kanaklata University will come up as an AI-focused university, further strengthening Assam’s technology push.

“Innovation is the only way out. It will stop brain drain. I have complete faith in our youth,” he said, adding that innovation-driven reforms are also underway in agriculture and horticulture.

Calling for a shift in mindset, the Chief Minister said Assam’s medical colleges can become the biggest hubs of innovation. “After doing the same things for 30 years, it is time to do something new. We have bright students,” he said.

“This is the time for Assam to take a decisive turn. We have wasted decades. Now it is time for a real ‘Joi Aai Asom’,” Sarma said, asserting that the new generation of Assamese youth is breaking conventions.

He cited IIT Guwahati-developed health kits supplied to Odisha as an example of Assam’s growing technical credibility. “Why do we need new buildings? To change the mindset,” he said.

Announcing that the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge will be inaugurated on February 14, Sarma said the project reflects local technical capability. “At least at the technical level, our boys have occupied the field,” he said. “It’s time for a new revolution in Assam. If we join hands, we can change things for good,” he concluded.