Northeast’s first onco-robotic surgery facility inaugurated at GMCH's cancer institute

Guwahati, April 13: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, inaugurated the Northeast’s first onco-robotic surgery system at the State Cancer Institute (SCI), Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati.

The cutting-edge medical technology has been procured under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) scheme of the Government of India, with a project cost of Rs14.99 crore.

Terming it a “happy news for the people of Assam”, the Chief Minister highlighted that this Made-in-India system, SSI Mantra 2.0, will revolutionise surgical procedures, particularly for cancer treatment.

“This is the first time such a system has been installed in the Northeast. It will allow our patients to get treated with utmost precision and safety, using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) interfaces,” he said, after the inauguration.

The new system eliminates the need for direct hand involvement during surgery. Instead, surgeons can operate through a computer console, controlling robotic arms that offer unmatched dexterity, 3D magnified visualisation, and precise movements.









The robotic surgery system (Photo: @himantabiswa / X)

“This technology will help avoid human error, ensure greater accuracy, and enable minimally invasive surgeries, especially in complex areas hard to reach by hand,” Sarma explained.

Emphasising affordability, Sarma reassured that surgeries under Ayushman Bharat remain free. “Even if the costs are slightly higher at the start, they will become affordable in the long run,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced plans to introduce robotic surgery units at Silchar and Dibrugarh Medical Colleges. Additionally, he informed that cancer hospitals in Sivasagar, Diphu, Tinsukia, and Golaghat are scheduled to be inaugurated later this year.

These hospitals will also house nursing colleges offering language programs in English and Japanese.

The Chief Minister also hinted at a future phase where remote surgeries could be performed through high-speed internet, allowing doctors from major cities like Delhi, or even overseas, to operate on patients in Assam.