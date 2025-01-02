GMCH treats over 11.5 L patients in 2024, gears up for robotic surgery in 2025

Guwahati, Jan 2: Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) marked an outstanding year in 2024, providing essential medical care to a total of 11,55,673 patients.

The hospital’s success was highlighted in a press conference convened by Principal Achyut Baishya and Superintendent Abhijit Sharma, on Thursday.

Patient Care and Emergency Services

In 2024, GMCH managed to treat an impressive number of 10,12,188 outpatient (OPD) patients and 1,13,749 inpatients, with the Emergency Department handling a total of 1,43,485 emergency cases.

The hospital’s emergency services were particularly tested, as GMCH provided critical care to numerous patients involved in accidents, including 19,153 cases related to road traffic accidents (RTA). The hospital also reported a total of 719 burn cases.

The hospital’s emergency facilities were especially busy during the year’s end, with 30 patients admitted over two consecutive days due to road traffic accidents. Two fatalities were reported from Morigaon and Nagaon.

These numbers reflect the hospital's crucial role in responding to emergencies, especially in the Kamrup city area, which reported 15 accident victims.

Surgical Achievements

GMCH performed a total of 48,917 surgeries in 2024, of which 29,061 were major, complex surgeries. The hospital also witnessed 13,172 childbirths, highlighting its role as a key provider of maternal and child health services in the region.

Despite the pressures of such high patient numbers, GMCH reported 8,118 deaths during the year.

Infrastructure and Technological Developments

One of the most notable developments of GMCH in 2024 was the inauguration of a state-of-the-art blood bank, which was renovated and expanded to ensure an efficient and reliable blood storage and supply system.

Additionally, a new AMRIT Pharmacy was launched at the OPD Complex in April 2024, providing affordable medicines to patients.

GMCH also launched a Cold Storage Facility at its Mortuary Complex in June 2024, increasing its capacity to store up to 30 bodies. This facility is a critical addition to GMCH’s infrastructure, catering to the needs of the increasing number of medico-legal (ML) cases, which amounted to 28,122 in 2024.

The hospital also embraced technological advancements with the introduction of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), integrated with ABHA-based IDs.

This system, launched on October 1, 2024, is set to streamline hospital operations, improve patient management, and reduce wait times.

Success in IVF and Family Care

Another highlight of GMCH’s achievements in 2024 is the success of its IVF (in vitro fertilization) programme. With five successful deliveries in 2024, the programme has been a beacon of hope for many couples seeking fertility treatments.

The IVF procedure at GMCH is offered at a highly affordable cost of Rs 70,000, making it accessible to a larger segment of the population.

Robotic Surgery and Future Expansion

GMCH is preparing to enhance its surgical capabilities even further with the arrival of robotic surgery equipment in January 2025.

This equipment, initially available for orthopedic procedures, will introduce a new dimension to the hospital's surgical offerings, making advanced and precise surgeries more accessible to patients.

Additionally, GMCH is poised to take a major step forward in its infrastructure development with the construction of a new 820-bedded building.