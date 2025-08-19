GMCH infant death: Three-member probe panel to submit report within 3–4 days, says CM

Guwahati, August 19: The Assam government, on Monday night, constituted a three-member committee to investigate the death of a four-day-old girl at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Announcing the move, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the committee will include Additional Chief Secretary S. Sangson, the Director of Medical Education, and a doctor from AIIMS.

“This is an unfortunate and unprecedented incident at GMCH. I am extremely grieved by what happened. I came here to take stock of the situation myself. The committee will submit its report within three to four days,” he said.

The Chief Minister also confirmed the suspension of the on-duty nurse and assured an unbiased probe into the incident.

“Since there is CCTV footage available, the commission will consider all aspects. It may be a human mistake, but the commission will determine whether it was intentional. Rest assured, it is being treated as a crime,” he added.

Sarma, during his visit to the NICU where the incident occurred, clarified that there was no shortage of phototherapy beds at the time.

“Despite the availability of beds, three children were placed on the same phototherapy unit. The deceased infant, weighing 3.7 kg, was alongside two other infants when the unfortunate incident happened,” he said.

Dismissing claims that overcrowding led to the accident, the Chief Minister emphasised that the hospital has adequate facilities and that the incident was a human error.

“I feel grieved and extremely ashamed that such an unfortunate incident happened in our hospital. The burden of patients is not overwhelming at GMCH, given the many hospitals and medical facilities across districts,” he said.

Sarma also met the parents of the deceased child and assured them of all possible support from the government. “I have invited the father to my office on Tuesday to console him,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the four-year-old girl, born to Smita Deka of Noonmati, died after reportedly falling from a phototherapy bed at the NICU while being treated for jaundice.

Reports indicate that two infants fell from their beds—one was found hanging from a phototherapy unit and was declared dead, while the other remains in critical condition.

At the time of writing this report, the family of the deceased infant had lodged an official complaint at the police station. “The police are yet to register a case,” Utpal Bordoloi, the father of the infant told the press outside the Bhangagarh Police Station.