Infant dead, another critical after NICU bed fall in GMCH; family files FIR, probe on

Guwahati, Aug 18: An infant died after reportedly falling from a phototherapy bed at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

The deceased infant, born to Smita Deka of Noonmati, had been admitted to the NICU for treatment of jaundice.

According to reports, two infants fell from their beds. While one was found hanging from a phototherapy unit and declared dead, the other remains in critical condition.

Confirming the incident, GMCH Principal Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya said this was the first such case reported at the hospital.

“CCTV footage from the ward will be reviewed as part of the investigation. The inquiry has already begun, and we express our condolences to the bereaved family. In my six years at GMCH, this is the first case of its kind I’ve encountered,” he said.

Acknowledging infrastructural constraints, Baishya noted that the NICU, designed for 70–80 infants, often accommodates far more.

“We admit around 1,000 babies a month. We cannot refuse anyone, so at times two infants have to share a bed. If we restricted to one per bed, many would be denied admission,” he said, adding that strict action would follow if negligence is established.

Defending the hospital’s overall safety record, he remarked, “Just as road or air accidents do not stop us from using cars or planes, this tragic incident does not mean GMCH is unsafe. GMCH continues to remain a safe place for patients.”

Meanwhile, the infant’s father, Utpal Bordoloi, has demanded a fair post-mortem and confirmed that an official complaint against the hospital authorities has been filed.

“The principal has assured a fair investigation. I have also requested the post-mortem report and filed a complaint against GMCH authorities in Bhangaghar Police Station,” he said.

At the time of writing this report, the family of the deceased infant had lodged an official complaint at the police station.

“The police are yet to register a case,” Bordoloi told the press outside the station.

So far, the police have not issued any statement on the incident. When The Assam Tribune tried to contact the officer-in-charge of the police station, he did not respond to calls.