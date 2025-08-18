CM orders inquiry after infant dies in GMCH; assures full support to parents

Guwahati, Aug 18: Following the death of a four-day-old infant at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, ordered a probe into the incident, assuring strict action if negligence is found.

“The incident is extremely disheartening. Such cases are rare. I have directed the police to review CCTV footage, and a committee has also been constituted by the GMCH principal,” Sarma said on the sidelines of a campaign meeting in the Bodoland Territorial Region’s (BTR) Udalguri.

“We cannot bring the baby back, but we will extend all possible support to the parents. If anyone is found guilty, stringent action will be taken,” he added.

Sarma further stated that he will personally meet GMCH principal Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya on Monday evening to discuss the matter.

Earlier in the day, the infant’s father, Utpal Bordoloi, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Bhangagarh Police Station against GMCH authorities.

“The principal has assured a fair probe. I have also requested the post-mortem report,” Bordoloi said.

The incident occurred when two infants reportedly fell from their phototherapy beds at the NICU.

One infant, born to Smita Deka of Noonmati and admitted for jaundice, was found hanging from a phototherapy unit and declared dead, while the other remains in critical condition.

GMCH principal Dr. Baishya described the case as unprecedented during his tenure.

“This is the first such incident in my six years at GMCH. An inquiry is already underway, and CCTV footage will be examined. We deeply regret the incident and extend our condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.