GMCH infant death: Congress demands judicial probe as staff protest nurse' arrest

Guwahati, Aug 21: Following the death of a four-day-old infant, who fell from a phototherapy bed at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), senior Congress leader Ripun Bora, on Thursday, demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

“The incident has sent shockwaves across the state. It happened due to the negligence of the hospital staff. To divert attention, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suspended the trolley boys working at the hospital. But the real reason is that he wants to hide his government’s failure,” alleged Bora.

The Congress leader further claimed that the investigation ordered by the Chief Minister would not reveal the truth.

“We want a proper investigation into the matter. The truth will never come out through the investigation directed by the Chief Minister. The government will only attempt to cover up its failures,” he said.

Soon after the incident, the Chief Minister had constituted a three-member committee to probe into the incident and its report is expected in a day or two.

Bora further mentioned that the Chief Minister to take moral responsibility of the incident.

“He should apologise to the people of Assam. The government must ensure that such an incident never happens again at GMCH,” he added.

Meanwhile, the arrest of nurse Bhanupriya Misong, who was reportedly the sister in-charge of one of the NICU units on the night the incident, has sparked anger and resentment among the nursing community.

On Thursday, a large number of nurses gathered outside Bhangagarh Police Station, demanding Misong's release. They questioned why only she had been arrested, while other staff, including doctors on duty, faced no action.

“Why is it so easy to arrest a nurse? If Bhanupriya is responsible, then why haven’t the doctors on duty been detained? Arrest everyone involved,” the protesting nurses demanded.

They also highlighted chronic understaffing at GMCH, revealing that on the day of the incident, a single nurse was left in charge of as many as 35 infants—far beyond the standard norm of one nurse per infant in the ICU.

“The incident occurred while Bhanupriya was preparing milk for the babies. The tragedy was the result of staff shortages, not her negligence. She has been made a scapegoat of the system,” alleged one of the nurses.

Notably, on Wednesday, Bhanupriya was arrested by Bhangagarh Police in connection with the newborn’s death, following an FIR lodged by the infant’s father, Utpol Bordoloi.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee continues probing the case with a comprehensive report expected in the next couple of days.