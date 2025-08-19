After infant’s death at GMCH, complaints mount over negligence, misconduct & delays

Guwahati, August 19: Fresh complaints of negligence and misconduct have surfaced against Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following the tragic death of a four-day-old infant in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on Monday.

The infant, born on August 15, reportedly passed away due to alleged negligence by on-duty staff, leading to a complaint being lodged against hospital staff and detention of 11 contractual workers.

In the aftermath of the incident, several patient families have voiced grievances about the hospital’s functioning, alleging mistreatment, delays, and unhelpful behaviour by certain staff members.

While GMCH remains one of Assam’s most trusted medical institutions, many say the patient experience is marred by indifference and administrative hurdles.

One patient attendant expressed frustration with the lack of support from nursing staff.

“We come to GMCH because the doctors are good. But some of the staff make the experience unbearable. When we ask nurses about medicines or directions, they show attitude instead of helping. Patients come to get cured, but are made to go from one corner of the campus to another. Treatment should come first, not paperwork or delays," a patient told The Assam Tribune, requesting anonymity.

Another patient's attendant, whose sister is undergoing treatment at the institution and is reportedly in a critical condition, shared a troubling experience.

“My sister is in the ICU now, she was shifted there only after I sternly behaved with them. Until then, she was kept in the ward of hematology department," he said.

Several attendants also highlighted the rude and dismissive behaviour of hospital staff.

“The behaviour is the main issue. Staff often just gesture with their hands instead of giving clear instructions. If we ask twice, they scold us and send us somewhere else. We urge the Chief Minister to intervene and instruct the staff to treat patients and their families with dignity,” said another patient’s relative.

Others raised concerns about delays in scheduled treatments.

“My nephew had a hernia operation and needed a second one. We were given a date, but when we came, it was postponed again. Today, the doctor hasn’t even arrived yet. This means repeated trips, extra expenses on travel and food, and more suffering for patients,” one attendant complained.

The string of complaints adds to mounting public pressure on GMCH to address issues of negligence, poor communication, and patient care standards.