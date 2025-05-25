Chief Minister afraid Gaurav Gogoi may succeed him: Congress

Guwahati, May 25: Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of orchestrating a "political smear campaign" against Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday, Bora alleged that the Chief Minister is targeting Gogoi because the Congress high command is considering him for a key leadership role.

“As the high command is thinking of appointing Gaurav Gogoi as party secretary, the Chief Minister sees him as a threat. He fears that Gogoi could become the next Chief Minister,” said Bora.

The controversy began after Sarma posted a photo of Gogoi with members of the Pakistan High Commission, suggesting links between Gogoi and Pakistan.

Bora questioned the basis of the allegations, criticising the CM for "sensationalising" the issue while central authorities like the Home Ministry, Defence Ministry, Amit Shah, and PM Modi are silent.

Responding to Sarma’s claims that Gogoi had crossed into Pakistan via the Attari border, Bora said, “There are scanners and tight border security. No one can simply sneak across an international border. Only the Chief Minister is making noise while central agencies are silent."

He further questioned, “If Gaurav Gogoi really stayed in Pakistan for 15 days, why did the central government not take any action?”

Bora criticised the Assam government’s formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying its intent is not to conduct a fair probe but to create fear among Congress workers.

“A state-level SIT cannot investigate matters involving foreign countries. Will Pakistan’s embassy even recognise it? Without the Pakistani government's cooperation, such an investigation is meaningless,” Bora stated.

Bora also defended Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn, clarifying that she is employed legally with an international NGO. “Many Pakistanis work and run businesses in India, just as many Indians are employed in Pakistan and other countries,” he said.

He highlighted a double standard, noting that the sons of high-ranking Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, have foreign citizenships.

“Ajit Doval’s son is an American citizen and has business links with Pakistan. If such associations are acceptable at the top level, why is Gaurav Gogoi’s wife being questioned for earning a legitimate salary?” he asked.

Concluding the press meet, Bora directly challenged the Chief Minister to act against illegal coal mining operations in Assam.

He referred to the Dima Hasao coal mining tragedy from January 2025 and questioned the government’s inaction.

“No police action has been taken against Kanika Hojai, who is reportedly involved in rat-hole mining. She is also the wife of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council’s Chief Executive Member, Debolal Gorlosa” Bora added.

Ripun Bora’s statements highlight the growing tensions between the Congress and BJP ahead of the 2026 state elections. His remarks not only aim to defend Gaurav Gogoi from ongoing allegations but also attempt to expose what he called “selective silence” and “misuse of power” by the ruling government.