Coal syndicate flourishing despite SIT, ED probes: Gaurav Gogoi charges govt

Jorhat, May 25: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has claimed that an illegal coal syndicate continues to operate in the state under the alleged silent patronage of top government officials.

At a press conference held at Congress Bhavan in Jorhat on Saturday, Gogoi presented what he described as damning evidence that not only exposes ongoing illegal coal mining operations but also raises serious questions about the state’s governance and law enforcement machinery.

“In the aftermath of the Umrangshu tragedy, the government maintained that no illegal coal mining was taking place in Assam. But the SIT’s preliminary probe revealed nearly 250 such sites. This directly contradicts the earlier claims and raises serious questions about who was sheltering these activities. Where were the local MLAs, ministers, and the police?” asked Gogoi. He emphasised that despite such a large-scale operation, no clear accountability has been established.

Gogoi further intensified his charges by unveiling findings from an ongoing ED investigation, which he claimed has brought to light terrifying details about the functioning of a coal syndicate operating between Meghalaya and Assam.

Citing ED documents, Gogoi said, “The report clearly uses the term ‘syndicate’, confirming that a well-organised coal network is still in place. The ED found that trucks carrying illegal coal are entering Assam from Meghalaya without being stopped or inspected by the police or concerned departments.”

The Congress MP from Jorhat further alleged that several influential BJP leaders, including ministers in the current government, may be linked to the syndicate. “There is a deep nexus here. And instead of dismantling it, the government seems determined to protect it. If that’s not the case, why hasn’t the Chief Minister come forward to address the ED (Enforcement Directorate) report or release the SIT’s final findings?”

He further revealed that according to the ED’s report, the syndicate collects Rs 1.5 lakh per truck, and this money is funneled through local businessmen with close political links. During the investigation, the ED seized laptops, mobile phones, and a diary detailing large-scale financial transactions related to this illicit operation.

“Why is the Chief Minister silent about this? Why hasn’t there been a single word about these revelations?” Gogoi questioned.

Targeting Chief Minister Himant Binswa Sarma directly, Gogoi pointed out that Sarma, who also heads the state’s Home Department, must be held accountable for the inaction of law enforcement agencies. “As the Home Minister, Dr. Sarma is responsible for the police. Why have they not stopped these trucks? Who gave the orders to turn a blind eye? His silence is deeply suspicious.”

Gogoi also revisited the political transition within the BJP that saw Sarbananda Sonowal being replaced by Dr. Sarma as Chief Minister. He claimed that Sonowal’s efforts to dismantle the coal syndicate during his tenure may have led to his removal.

“In 2016, Sonowal had promised to dismantle the syndicate, and he took concrete steps. After that, some BJP leaders were reportedly disturbed because their interests were threatened. Was that the reason Sonowal was removed? What crime did he commit, except trying to clean up the system?”

Frustrated by the lack of central government response, Gogoi revealed that he had written to the Prime Minister’s Office, detailing the situation and calling for direct intervention. “I raised this issue in Parliament and followed it up with a formal letter to the PM. Yet there has been no action. If the PM can set deadlines for an SIT probe into Umrangshu, why can’t he set a deadline to dismantle the coal syndicate?”

He concluded with a sharp rebuke, “This is no longer just about one incident. It’s about a vast illegal network that is flourishing under political protection. The people of Assam deserve transparency. They deserve answers—not just about one SIT, but about every SIT probing this menace. A comprehensive, time-bound investigation is the need of the hour.”