Congress MP’s Pakistan trip was at ISI, Home Ministry's invitation, alleges CM

Guwahati, May 18: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan at the invitation of its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Home Ministry.

Addressing the press on the sideline of an event at Shankardev Kalakshetra on Sunday, Sarma alleged that Gogoi’s visit was not a routine or official one, but a “trip for training”, raising serious concerns over national security.

“I want to clearly tell the people of Assam that Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan after receiving an invitation from the Pakistan Home Ministry. He was invited specifically by the ISI, and he went there to receive training. This is not a baseless allegation. We have evidence to support this claim,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma urged the public and the press to treat the matter with seriousness, warning against brushing it off as a political gimmick or mere speculation.

“This is a grave national security issue. I am not speaking as a politician but as a responsible citizen and the Chief Minister of Assam,” he added.

He further reiterated that his government is in the process of collecting conclusive evidence, which will be made public by September 10.

“It will take about three months to gather and verify all the necessary documents. Therefore, I request the press not to keep questioning me about this repeatedly. Let’s wait till September 10, and the truth will come out. I assure the people of Assam that action will be taken based on solid evidence,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also countered Gogoi’s earlier remarks that hinted at alleged BJP links with Pakistan.

“If any BJP leader has gone to Pakistan without government approval, give me their names. I will immediately forward them to our party president J.P. Nadda for action. But no BJP leader has ever visited Pakistan on an invitation from their ministry. Let us not equate baseless accusations with what we are saying today, we have evidence,” he said.

He stressed that visiting Pakistan for official purposes, sports tournaments, or with permission from the Indian government is not an issue. However, any unauthorised contact with the Pakistan government or its intelligence agencies, especially for non-official purposes, is extremely serious.

“I could have made this public before the 2026 Assembly elections and use it for political mileage. But I have not. The information will be released much before the elections, and it will show how closely Gaurav Gogoi was working with the Pakistan establishment. There will be no escape for him,” Sarma said firmly.