Beltola robbery mastermind shot in leg during escape attempt in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 2: An accused robber was shot in the leg by Guwahati Police while allegedly attempting to flee from custody during an early morning encounter at Ten Mile along G.S. Road in Amerigog on Monday.

The accused, identified as Madhav Das, the alleged mastermind behind a recent robbery at an apartment complex in Beltola, sustained a gunshot injury during the operation.

A police personnel was also injured in the ensuing commotion.

“Early this morning, when the accused was taken to the Ten Mile area for the recovery of stolen items, he attempted to escape. We were compelled to open fire, which resulted in a bullet injury to his leg. He was initially admitted to Sonapur and later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). During the operation, one of our colleagues also sustained injuries,” said police officer Kapil Pathak.

GMCH Superintendent Debajit Chakraborty confirmed that the accused is in stable condition. “At around 5.40 am, Basistha Police brought the accused to GMCH. His condition is stable, though further medical tests are being conducted,” Chakraborty said.

The dacoity dates back to January 30, when three robbers, including Madhav Das, allegedly carried out a burglary at Nirupama Apartment on Chilaray Path in Beltola, targeting two flats.

Police arrested all three accused within 48 hours of the incident. The other two accused have been identified as Subhash Das and Kartik Sharma.

According to police, while the robbers failed to loot one flat, they made away with a substantial amount of cash and other valuables from the second flat.

Police recovered Rs 15.56 lakh in cash, along with iron rods and screwdrivers allegedly used in the crime.

“These accused are involved in multiple robbery cases across Guwahati, particularly targeting apartment complexes,” Pathak added.

The incident comes days after a similar robbery reported on January 20, when four unidentified men, with their faces partially covered, allegedly carried out an armed robbery at Snehasroy apartment complex in Champaknagar, Ganeshpara. So far, two persons have been arrested in connection with that case.