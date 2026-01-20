Masked men rob Guwahati flat at gunpoint, woman injured; Rs 1.5 lakh looted

Guwahati, Jan 20: Panic gripped Champaknagar in Ganeshpara, a residential neighbourhood in Guwahati, after an armed robbery at the Snehasroy apartment complex under the jurisdiction of Fatasil Ambari Police Station late on Monday night left a woman injured.

Police reached the spot soon after being informed and have launched an investigation.

The officials said that the CCTV footage suggested that the accused were familiar with the layout of the building and residents’ movement, raising suspicion of prior reconnaissance.

“The CCTV footage is being closely examined, and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle used in the crime,” a police official said.

The incident occurred around 9 pm at the residence of businessman Anil Deka, who was not at home at the time. According to family members, Deka had stepped out to drop his daughter, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.

As per the victim’s statement and CCTV footage, four unidentified men, their faces partially covered with black masks, arrived at the apartment and rang the doorbell. When Deka’s wife, Karabi Deka, opened the door, the men forcibly entered the house.

“They immediately showed me a pistol and a sharp weapon and threatened to kill me if I did not give them money,” Karabi Deka said.





She told police that the accused demanded Rs 2 lakh in Hindi. When she said she did not have that amount, the men allegedly began assaulting her.

“I first gave them Rs 50,000 that was kept at home. Later, out of fear, I handed over another Rs 1 lakh kept from society-related funds. They also snatched the gold bangles and three rings I was wearing,” she said.

The robbers reportedly remained inside the apartment for nearly 40 minutes. During this period, Karabi Deka was repeatedly punched and kicked for failing to produce more money.

The family’s driver, who was downstairs preparing food for the dog, rushed upstairs after hearing her screams. He was also allegedly threatened and assaulted.

“One of them told me, ‘Give the money or we will kill him,’” Karabi Deka said.

Anil Deka’s brother, who later reviewed the CCTV footage, said the visuals clearly captured the sequence of events.

“When we checked the footage, we saw the bell being rung, the door opening and the four men entering the house. The vehicle they arrived in appeared to be a Swift Dzire,” he said.

Police further added that multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the culprits.