Guwahati robbery case: Two arrested, four absconding; car yet to be traced

Guwahati, Jan 22: Two persons have been arrested in connection with a dacoity incident reported from Ganeshpara under the jurisdiction of Fatashil Ambari Police Station in Guwahati, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made in connection with the Case No. 12/26, registered under Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the police station.

The accused have been identified as Ratul Malick and Jeherul Hoque, both hailing from Barpeta district.

Police said four suspects were picked up during the early hours of Thursday from Bhella in Barpeta district.

“The dacoity took place on Wednesday in the Ganeshpara area. We apprehended four persons from Bhella and questioned them. Based on their involvement, two have been formally arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Numal Mahatta said.

An air gun used in the crime was also recovered from the Garchuk area in Guwahati, the police said.

According to investigators, a total of six persons were involved in the dacoity. The two arrested accused allegedly played key roles in surveying the area, arranging logistics and participating in the crime.

“With these two accused in custody, four others involved in the case are still absconding. We are confident of tracing and arresting them soon,” Mahatta added.

Explaining the modus operandi, the DCP said the gang had conducted inspection of the area before carrying out the dacoity.

“They arrived in a white car, which is yet to be recovered. The investigation is ongoing. The accused have previously been involved in similar criminal cases in the city,” he said.

Police further said the accused had used masks and gloves to conceal their identities during the crime.

The dacoity was reported on January 20, when four unidentified men, their faces partially covered with black masks, allegedly carried out an armed robbery at the Snehasroy apartment complex in Champaknagar, Ganeshpara.

The incident occurred around 9 pm at the residence of businessman Anil Deka, who was not at home at the time, police said.

According to the police, the assailants remained inside the apartment for nearly 40 minutes. During the incident, Anil Deka’s wife, Karabi Deka, was allegedly assaulted before the dacoits fled with around Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.