Bar body skips CJI event, continues hunger strike over Gauhati High Court shift

Guwahati, Jan 11: The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA), on Sunday, launched a four-hour strike to boycott the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the proposed new judicial city at Amingaon in North Guwahati.

A new Gauhati High Court complex has been proposed as part of a judicial township at Rangmahal, where Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant is slated to lay the foundation stone later in the day.

“We are completely against shifting the High Court from its present location, which is the heart of the city. We have begun a hunger strike from 10 am to 2 pm. None of our members will attend the function,” GHCBA vice-president Santanu Borthakur said.

The Bar Association has opposed the relocation of the court complex from the outset, alleging that the government has taken a unilateral decision to go ahead with the construction of the new judicial infrastructure.

“As it appears, the foundation stone will be laid today. After this, we are considering challenging the decision in court. Our executive committee will meet in the next few days to decide the future course of action,” Borthakur added.

The GHCBA has consistently opposed the proposed relocation of the High Court complex from its current location in central Guwahati to the northern bank of the Brahmaputra.

The hunger strike is part of a series of demonstrations staged by GHCBA members against the move. Earlier, on Thursday and Friday, advocates held a four-hour hunger strike in front of the old Gauhati High Court building.

Meanwhile, Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia on Saturday criticised the GHCBA, alleging that there was a “nexus with political parties” behind the protests.

The state government plans to construct the new judicial township at Rangmahal over 148 bighas, nearly 49 acres, of land. In November last year, the Assam cabinet approved Rs 479 crore for the project’s first phase.

Earlier, the GHCBA had demanded an immediate halt to the project, citing the interests of stakeholders and the general public.

The Gauhati High Court is currently located in the Uzan Bazar area of central Guwahati on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra. The complex includes a historic building and a state-of-the-art multi-storey structure inaugurated a few years ago.

Both buildings stand opposite each other on Mahatma Gandhi Road and are connected by an underground tunnel equipped with escalator facilities.

The Assam government is seeking to develop the Brahmaputra riverfront, for which it requires the High Court land. A new convention centre is also being constructed next to the old High Court complex along the riverbank.

PTI