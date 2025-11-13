Assam CM belittles revived Opposition bloc, says Morcha 'no match' for BJP

Guwahati, Nov 13: A day after seven Opposition parties revived the Asom Sonmilito Morcha ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, launched a sharp attack on the alliance, asserting that it stood no chance against the BJP.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of an event in Gohpur, Sarma claimed the Opposition bloc lacked public support, contrasting it with what he described as the BJP’s transparent governance record.

“Their politics is veiled in secrecy, whereas the BJP has done work for everyone to see. So, we have the blessing of the public. They (the alliance) have no chance against us in the upcoming election,” he said.

Taking aim at what he called “the three Gogois”, namely AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, the Chief Minister said, “One of their Gogois has already lost to Sarbananda Sonowal last General Elections, but BJP’s Gogois have been winning elections in the state. That will be the trend in the upcoming polls as well.”

Sarma then revived his earlier allegation linking Gaurav Gogoi and his family to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

“The wife is more of an agent, and he is a little less of an agent and we have a lot of evidence of this,” he reiterated, claiming he had held back earlier due to the grief prevailing in the state following the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Sarma’s remarks came a day after leaders of the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M) and three other regional parties met at the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat to formally revive the Asom Sonmilito Morcha.

The unified front has pledged to jointly contest the 2026 Assembly polls in a bid to challenge the BJP’s dominance.

The Morcha’s revival marks a notable moment in Assam’s political trajectory, given that the formation had earlier splintered due to internal rifts and lack of cohesion.

Opposition leaders now describe their renewed unity as crucial for “safeguarding Assam’s integrity” and countering what they term the BJP’s “authoritarian governance”.

With the Opposition regrouping under a single banner and the Chief Minister escalating personal and political attacks, Assam appears headed for a heated and polarised build-up to the 2026 elections.