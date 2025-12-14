Assam Book Fair groundwork begins as Khanapara readies for Dec 24 opening

Guwahati, Dec 14: The foundation stone for the upcoming Assam Book Fair was laid today in Guwahati, marking the beginning of preparations for one of the most anticipated literary events of the year.

The 15-day book fair will be held from December 24 till January 6, promising a vibrant celebration of books, writers, publishers and readers from across the state.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was graced by Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who highlighted the enduring reading culture of the state and the growing enthusiasm surrounding the fair.

Addressing the gathering, Mahanta said the Assam Book Fair continues to attract people not only from Guwahati but from all parts of the state.

“There is genuine excitement among readers across Assam for this book fair. The weather during this time is pleasant, and people step out in large numbers to experience the fair,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of nurturing reading habits, Mahanta noted that Assam still retains a strong culture of writing and reading books despite changing times.

“There is still a tradition in our society where people value books and literature. If we can develop a culture where families bring their children to the book fair on January 1, the New Year, instead of going elsewhere, it will help inculcate a very healthy habit from a young age,” he added.

He expressed optimism that this year’s edition of the Assam Book Fair would be a success, drawing large crowds and reinforcing the state’s literary legacy.