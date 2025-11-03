Assam Book Fair’s Lakhimpur leg opens with calls to rekindle love for printed books

North Lakhimpur, Nov 3: The Assam Book Fair, a flagship initiative of the Publication Board, Government of Assam, and the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association, opened its Lakhimpur edition on Sunday with a fervent appeal to revive the culture of reading printed books.

The fair, organised as part of the state government’s “Year of the Books” initiative, was inaugurated by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu at the sports complex of Lakhimpur Commerce College in Sukulibharia.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Pegu highlighted the enduring power of books in shaping a learner’s ability to read, write, listen, comprehend and articulate ideas.

He also underlined the importance of punctuation, including “the full stop, comma and semicolon”, in correct reading and speaking, drawing attention to the subtleties of language that printed texts nurture.

Renowned Bengali author and Sahitya Akademi Youth Award winner Binod Ghoshal, attending as guest of honour, set the tone for the event with a striking metaphor.

“People visiting a book fair are like pilgrims and the bookstalls at the fairs are like temples, mosques and churches where the outcome is a pilgrimage,” he said, evoking the spiritual connection between readers and books.

The inaugural ceremony also featured addresses by Madhabdev University Vice Chancellor Dr Arup Jyoti Choudhury and Gauhati University’s noted literary critic and professor Dr Bibhas Choudhury.

Dr Choudhury likened books to “fireflies that glow up the minds of readers,” while Dr Bibhas Choudhury highlighted the need to return to printed books in an era dominated by screens.

Citing Booker Prize-winning British novelist Samantha Harvey, he urged readers to “keep the screens off” for a more meaningful and uninterrupted reading experience.

Publication Board Chairman Pramode Kalita, in his welcome address, traced the evolution of the Assam Book Fair from its beginnings as the Guwahati and North East Book Fairs to a decentralised movement aimed at reaching readers across the state.

Local MLA Manab Deka also spoke on the occasion, lauding the fair’s role in nurturing a reading culture among the youth.

The inaugural programme began with a soulful Guru Vandana performed by students of Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan, North Lakhimpur, setting a fitting tone for a day dedicated to books and learning.