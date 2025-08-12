Assam Book Fair to travel across eight places from October to January

Guwahati, August 12: This year’s Assam Book Fair will be held across eight cities in the state between October 2025 and January 2026.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Assam Publication Council’s office on Tuesday, addressed by Council Secretary Pramod Kalita alongside representatives of the All Assam Book Publishers and Sellers Association.

For Guwahati, the fair will once again be hosted at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara.

The duration of the fair in Guwahati will be extended to 14 days, up from the usual 12 in 2024, offering book lovers more opportunities to attend.

Organisers also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that government special funds for book purchases, allocated to employees under the Year of Books initiative, are effectively channelled to encourage book buying at the fairs.

Speaking at the event, Kalita said the regional expansion reflects a broader mission to promote a reading culture across Assam.

“By taking the book fair to multiple cities, the event aims to reach diverse audiences and nurture a deeper love for literature,” he said.

With a blend of established and emerging authors, literary discussions, and a wide variety of titles, the Assam Book Fair is expected to draw thousands of visitors this season.

On August 8, the cabinet approved financial assistance for book fairs organised by the Assam Prakashan Parishad – Rs 5 lakh for district headquarters and Rs 2.5 lakh for co-district headquarters.

At a January 1 press briefing, the Chief Minister had declared 2025 the “Year of Books” and announced that going forward, the Assam Book Fair will be jointly organised by the Assam Publication Board and the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field.

In addition to the main book fair in Guwahati, seven other regional editions will be organised, bringing the literary celebration closer to readers across Assam.

The events will be staged as follows: