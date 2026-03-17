AJP names 8 candidates, flags short campaign window ahead of Assam polls

Guwahati, March 17: Regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), on Tuesday, announced candidates for eight Assembly constituencies for the upcoming Assam elections, while criticising the Election Commission’s schedule claiming that it allows only a limited campaign period ahead of polling on April 9.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the party has so far finalised candidates for 10 constituencies, though names for Sadiya and Kamrup Metro are yet to be announced.

“Yesterday, our Political Affairs Committee and Steering Committee held a meeting and discussed several organisational matters. The committees suggested that the party president and general secretary should actively participate in election campaigning. Keeping that in mind, we have decided to review the candidature for Sadiya once more before making the final announcement,” Gogoi said.

He added that candidates for Sadiya and Kamrup Metro would be declared after further internal discussions.

The party has named candidates for eight seats - Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Khowang), Rajen Gohain (Barhampur), Bani Das (Morigaon), Pankaj Lochan Goswami (Palasbari), Dilip Barua (Bajali), Jibon Chutiya (Sarupathar), Moina Patro (Dibrugarh) and Rejaul Karim Choudhury (Binnakandi).

The AJP expressed concern over the limited campaign window, stating that parties would effectively have around 13 days, from March 26 to April 7, to reach voters.

“We are concerned about this decision. Such a short campaign period makes it difficult for political parties, especially regional ones, to conduct effective outreach,” Gogoi said.

He noted that Assembly elections in Assam are typically conducted in multiple phases across 126 constituencies, but the current schedule appears compressed.

“We feel the decision appears to be planned in a way that may favour certain interests. Such steps could weaken democratic values if they restrict fair political campaigning,” he added.

Gogoi also said the tight schedule could limit the ability of leaders to travel across constituencies and organise large-scale campaigns.

Meanwhile, the AJP said discussions are ongoing among opposition parties to avoid a split in votes. Gogoi revealed that Raijor Dal has been in talks with the Congress on seat-sharing arrangements.

“We have been in discussions with the Congress and have so far finalised 10 seats. Talks are ongoing for two more seats, and discussions are also being held for friendly contests in a few constituencies. Our primary objective is to defeat the BJP, and for that we are willing to make certain compromises,” he said.

He added that the party has urged the Congress to reconsider a few constituencies where Raijor Dal believes it has strong candidates.